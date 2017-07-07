LG Q6 Listed On Geekbench With Snapdragon 430 SoC & 3GB RAM

An LG Electronics-made device bearing the model number LG-M700 that’s widely believed to be the upcoming LG Q6 appeared in the database of benchmarking tool Geekbench earlier this year, though it wasn’t until last week that the aforementioned model number was connected to the device that was previously rumored to launch as the LG G6 Mini. Just like its supposedly unofficial name suggests, the LG Q6 is set to be a more compact and significantly less powerful version of LG’s latest Android flagship that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) launched at the latest iteration of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

The Geekbench listing of the handset indicates that the alleged LG Q6 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 430, Qualcomm’s mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) that LG used only once so far, opting to integrate it into the LG Stylus 2 that was introduced more than a year ago. The same silicon is also powering the recently released Nokia 6 and is generally considered to be a power-efficient solution, albeit not one that was designed for high-end performance. The LG Q6 is also apparently set to ship with 3GB of RAM and will run Android 7.1.1 out of the box, presumably enhanced with the company’s proprietary mobile software suite, according to its uncovered Geekbench listing.

According to previous reports, the LG Q6 will feature a 5.4-inch display panel that will be 0.3 inches smaller to that found on its flagship counterpart, with the screen itself expected to succeed the 18:9 aspect ratio of the LG G6’s Full Vision display. The handset is also rumored to ditch the wide-angle lens of the company’s latest premium device and will only sport a single 13-megapixel sensor made by Sony, likely the IMX258. All of the recently reported specs indicate that the LG Q6 will compete in the lower mid-range segment of the market, presumably sporting a sub-$400 price tag. The device was previously certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC), indicating that its stateside launch is drawing near. The LG Q6 is also said to debut in Europe, with one leak from yesterday suggesting that its release on the Old Continent is scheduled for next week.