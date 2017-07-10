LG Q6 Leaks Out Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Launch

A new set of images allegedly shows of LG’s upcoming Q6 device which is set to be announced tomorrow. Earlier this year LG launched its latest flagship, the LG G6 which, although met with praise, has failed to impress significantly in terms of sales. Now, though, it appears the company is set to take the same flagship design concept and pack it into a smaller midrange device in the hope of boosting sales.

Without a doubt, the standout feature of the LG G6 is the large 18:9 display and it appears the company will be using the same format with the LG Q6, albeit in a smaller format – The LG Q6 is expected to feature a 1080 x 1920p 5.2-inch display, down from the LG G6’s 5.7-inch one. On the rear of the device, a number of changes are featured. As can be seen in the images, LG has swapped out the dual-camera setup in favor of a single 13-megapixel one and has also moved the sensor to the corner. Previously featured underneath the dual camera was the rear fingerprint and power button, but according to the images the fingerprint scanner is no longer and the power button has been moved to the side of the device. Also modified is the speaker placement, which has been moved to the lower-rear of the device. Now, although the overall front panel design from the flagship will be carried over, the internal specs will not. The smaller device is said to sport a Snapdragon 430 on the inside, along with 3GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

With the launch of the device expected to take place tomorrow, it shouldn’t be too long before all of these details are confirmed or denied. Nonetheless, LG is likely hoping the device will generate some interest in the brand. After all, the larger display is likely to attract many customers on the look out for a new mid-range device. The make or break part will be the pricing, though. If the company prices the device too high, it may well cannibalize sales before the device is even out on the market, especially considering the competition it will face from the likes of the Moto Z2 Play and OnePlus 5 in the upper mid-range market. It’ll be interesting to see how the device ends up being priced, as well as the reception it receives from consumers, though LG is certainly in need of a successful launch after the news that its mobile division is still struggling.