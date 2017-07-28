LG Q6 To Launch In Europe On August 21 For €349

The LG Q6, the mid-range version of the South Korean smartphone manufacturer’s flagship device, will likely see a European launch on August 21st. The handset will be available in Germany on the aforementioned date for €349. There is no available information yet on whether the device will be available through carriers or brick-and-mortar stores but interested consumers could at least purchase the handset through the manufacturer’s German website. For those residing in Asian countries, it is likely that LG may release the handset in their respective countries earlier than August 21st since the manufacturer promised at its launch that the LG Q6 will go on sale in Asian markets first.

Targeted towards the masses, the LG Q6 shares one of the key features of the LG G6, its FullVision LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The said display has a measured diagonal length of 5.5-inches and a resolution of 1080p. However, the South Korean tech firm decided not to include the LG G6’s dual rear camera setup on the cheaper smartphone. Instead, the device sports a single 13-megapixel shooter at the back and another 5-megapixel wide angle camera at the front. In addition, the LG Q6 does not include a fingerprint scanner despite the fact that other manufacturers include the aforementioned feature in their smartphone offerings in the same price range. However, LG includes its proprietary face recognition solution in order to quickly unlock the smartphone. LG also did away with the metal and glass construction of its flagship and instead used a metal unibody build for its mid-range offering.

The Snapdragon 435 chipset powers the LG Q6. The aforementioned SoC is comprised of eight ARM Cortex A53 64-bit CPUs clocked at up to 1.4GHz and an Adreno 505 GPU for the handset’s graphics processing needs. The LG Q6 contains 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable with a microSD card. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device with LG’s custom ROM running on top of the operating system. The device is available in variants of Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White, and Terra Gold colors. Like mentioned earlier, the LG Q6 will go on sale in Europe starting on August 21 with a price tag of €349.