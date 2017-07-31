LG Q6 To Become Available Starting This Week In Korea

LG has just announced that the LG Q6 will become available in August. The company has announced this mid-range smartphone earlier this month, and it’s actually LG’s budget device which offers a Full Vision display, just like the LG G6. Now, LG actually said that the phone will become available starting this week, and considering that today is July 31, that means that the device will become available in the first week of August. Do keep in mind that the device will go on sale in Korea first, and other markets will follow, Asia, Europe, Middle East and the Americas. Those regions will get the device in the coming weeks, so we’re presuming that the company will release it in all of those regions by the end of August, following its release in Korea, LG’s homeland.

Now, the LG Q6 is a phone for people who are not interested in purchasing a flagship smartphone, and yet they want a device that looks like one. The LG Q6 definitely looks like a really sleek phone, thanks to its LG G6-inspired design. This phone sports a 5.5-inch 2160 x 1080 Full Vision panel, and it comes in several variants, actually. LG has introduced the LG Q6α, LG Q6 and LG Q6 Plus earlier this month, while the latest is the most powerful one. The LG Q6α comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, the LG Q6 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the LG Q6 Plus sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash storage. All those devices offer microSD card expansion, and all of them are fueled by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core processor, which is Qualcomm’s entry-level chip, and it comes with the Adreno 505 GPU for graphics.

LG has announced both a single SIM and dual SIM variants of this smartphone, and all of its variants come with a non-removable 3,000mAh battery on the inside. A single 13-megapixel shooter can be found on the back of all the LG Q6 devices, and a 5-megapixel camera is included up front. This phone comes with a metal frame, and we still do now know how much will the LG Q6 variants cost in the market, LG only said that their pricing will be announced locally in each market.