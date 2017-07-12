LG IFA Invite Confirms August 31st Unveiling Of LG V30

An LG IFA invite that the company has started sending out to press confirms August 31st will be the date for the unveiling of the LG V30. LG doesn’t directly say anything about the V30 on the invite, but it does show the shape of a V on the invite which is made to look like the screen of a smartphone, complete with the same rounded corners which can be found on the LG G6, which points to the LG V30 having a similar display design as well as the same aspect ratio.

The invite mentions to save the date followed by the listing of 9 AM local time in Berlin, Germany on August 31st. IFA will being a few days later, so LG is definitely announcing something during IFA and even though it doesn’t mention the V30 by name, the shape of the invite and the subtle clue of the V shape on the display are pretty telling details. Little is officially known about the LG V30 at this point but there have been a number of leaks and rumors surrounding the phone.

For starters, one of the key elements of the LG V10 and the LG V20 – the secondary display on the front, is reportedly being left out on the LG V30, a decision that if true, might seem a little odd to some as this aspect was one of the key memorable features of both the past LG V series phones. That said, if the LG V30 comes with a display that is similar in size and design to the LG G6, then the need for a secondary display may not be there, and that could be a reason LG chose to leave it out if it indeed has chosen to do so. Previous leaks also show what the device is believed to look like, and in those leaks it shows the near bezeless display design like on LG’s current flagship. While this invite more or less serves as an official confirmation for the device unveiling, it’s not the first time that the date of August 31st was mentioned in relation to the LG V30, as it was rumored back on June 22nd that August 31st was to be the launch date.