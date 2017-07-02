LG G6 Now Available in Gold Amber Color

The LG G6 was announced back at Mobile World Congress in just a couple of colors. Now the company has taken the wraps off of a brand new color, Gold Amber, in Hong Kong. The color has appeared on the company’s website, but there hasn’t been a formal announcement of the new color just yet. That may not happen, since it appears to only be available in Hong Kong (perhaps other Asian countries too, including its homeland of South Korea). The LG G6 in Gold Amber keeps the black front – which does help to keep the bezels looking small – but the sides and back are in gold, and it’s not a bright gold like some of the other smartphones out there, but closer to a copper color, at least in pictures.

LG launched the G6 in April, after a late-February announcement, and it was available in three colors, black, titanium and white. In the US, customers were able to purchase the device in black or titanium, while the white model was sold elsewhere. Now the LG G6 was vastly different around the world. With the model for Asia coming with 64GB of internal storage and then the model for the rest of the world sporting just 32GB of storage. This really put it at a disadvantage when compared to the Galaxy S8 which comes with 64GB of storage everywhere. In the US there was also wireless charging, while the rest of the world had to stick with Quick Charge 3.0.

Smartphone manufacturers typically come out with new colors a few months after a device has been announced, to help drum up some more sales and hype around the product. Now while these new colors don’t normally come to the US – this is largely due to the carriers – these new colors do come to other markets. So it’ll be interesting to see if this Gold Amber color does come to Europe or even to the US as an unlocked version. Which LG does sell an unlocked model of the G6 in the US already, so that wouldn’t be to surprising for the company to actually do.