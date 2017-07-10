This LG G6 Mod Turns The Earpiece Into A Secondary Speaker

A senior member of the XDA Developers forums recently created a third-party mod that allows LG G6 owners to repurpose the phone’s earpiece into a speaker for audio playback. This mod can be installed on any LG G6 unit as long as it is rooted, and the installation process only requires users to rename an existing file and copy a new XML file provided by the developer onto the phone’s memory.

The mod at hand virtually turns the LG G6 into a dual speaker smartphone; however, the method is not without its minor flaws, at least according to some members of XDA Developers who have already tried the method on their smartphones. One of the issues lies in the fact that the mod will reportedly break the Google Assistant’s voice commands function, meaning that users who happen to make use of the “OK Google” keyword will have to choose between the ability to issue voice commands and the convenience of a secondary front-facing speaker. The second issue reported by XDA Developers members is that the mod will disable in-car Bluetooth, so once again, users who make extensive use of Bluetooth connectivity in their cars might want to skip this particular mod. Other than these two caveats, it appears that the dual speaker mod works as intended on all LG G6 variants, however, as yet it’s unclear if the mod is capable of enabling true stereo or if it only repurposes the earpiece to act as a secondary mono speaker on the device. Either way, it should provide a superior audio experience compared to LG’s default setup comprising a single downward-facing speaker.

The LG G6 was announced in February 2017 boasting a unique display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and very thin bezels all around. Given the smartphone’s exterior design, LG’s decision to equip the device with a single downward-facing speaker is understandable, but thanks to the flexibility of the Android operating system there always seems to be a way of working around certain shortcomings. Such is the case with the dual speaker mod at hand, but evidently, it’s up to the users to determine whether or not it will improve their experience. All the necessary resources and instructions can be found on the XDA Developers forum by clicking the source link below.