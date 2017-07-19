LG G6+ International Model Unofficially Hits Amazon U.S.

The LG G6+ international model has unofficially hit Amazon’s U.S. web store and is currently up for purchase at a price of $699. LG isn’t likely to release a U.S. version of this upgraded LG G6, so this might be the only way that U.S.-based consumers are able to get their hands on one if they want the benefits that it offers, that is to say, by purchasing an international model through a third-party reseller. The LG G6+ is available in two different colors from the reseller and can be picked up in either Gold or Blue.

Since the LG G6 is widely available globally, including in the U.S., you might be wondering why you would want to shell out $699 for an international model of the LG G6+. The answer to that is because of the 128GB of internal storage space that comes with the device, as opposed to the 32GB that you get with the standard model. Beyond the larger storage amount the LG G6+ also comes with the integrated Hi-Fi DAC, which is another feature that isn’t offered in the standard LG G6 U.S. model. For consumers who are big on excellent quality audio, this alone is likely to be enough of a reason to consider picking one up.

This is an unlocked GSM device so it should work just fine on U.S. networks as long as they use GSM SIM cards (this means no Sprint or Verizon), but there is one other caveat – it doesn’t have a U.S. warranty, which means if anything should go wrong with the software or the hardware to where it functions incorrectly and breaks down, you won’t have the option of getting assistance from LG for an RMA replacement. If that doesn’t bother, you’ll want to act quickly as it looks like the reseller only has a small number of them on hand. Aside from the Hi-Fi DAC and 128GB of storage all of the other specifications are the same as the standard LG G6, which includes the 4GB of RAM, the dual camera module with the same sensors, a Snapdragon 821 processor, and a 5.7-inch IPS LCD touch screen with a 1,440 x 2,880 resolution.