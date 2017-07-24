LG G6 And X power2 Now Available In Canada Via Koodo Mobile

LG’s newest flagship device G6 and its X power2 mid-ranger are now available from Canadian mobile network operator Koodo Mobile, a subsidiary of Telus. The LG G6 can be had for $200 CAD under the Tab Large plan, which sets you back $21 per month for two years. The Tab Large plans start at $74 per month, or you may choose to buy the phone for $904 outright. The LG G6 is also available through the Tab Medium plan, which asks for $344 upfront. Plans under this scheme start at $40 per month. Another price option offered by Koodo for the LG G6 is the Tab Small plan, which sets you back $464 for the phone and $10 monthly for the next 24 months. The LG G6 can be purchased from Koodo Mobile in both Black or Silver color options, recent reports indicate.

The LG G6 was first released in Canada through mobile carrier Videotron, and since then, many other network operators in the country followed suit, the latest one being Koodo Mobile. Meanwhile, the LG X power2 is available for $240 outright or $10 per month for two years without an upfront payment. The battery-focused phone is only available in Black and was launched in Canada last month through Virgin Mobile, Bell, Bell MTS, Videotron, Fido, and Freedom Mobile without a carrier agreement. It’s currently unclear whether the device will eventually be available in more colors in the country.

Both the LG G6 and X power2 were unveiled during this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Unlike its predecessor, the LG G6 ditched the semi-modular design, instead choosing to debut with a 5.7-inch IPS LCD Full Vision display with a 2880 x 1440 resolution and Android 7.0 Nougat. Under the hood, it includes 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 system-on-chip (SoC), the same one that’s present in the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. It also ships with a 3,300mAh non-removable battery and boasts a 13-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and a 5-megapixel front shooter. The X power2, for its part, shows off an impressive battery with a capacity of 4,500mAh, which happens to be its main selling point.