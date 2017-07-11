LG Announces The LG Q6 Series Of Mid-Range Smartphones

LG has just announced the LG Q6, a handset which was rumored quite heavily in the last couple of weeks. The LG Q6 is essentially a mid-range variant of the LG G6, and it is also dubbed as the LG G6 Mini, though that’s not its official name. This is the first LG-branded smartphone which belongs in the company’s ‘Q’ series of devices, and it basically looks like a smaller version of the company’s flagship, the LG G6, though unlike the LG G6’s metal + glass finish, the LG Q6 does not come with a glass back, and the device also does not sport a fingerprint scanner nor a dual camera setup on the back.

Having said that, LG has actually announced three different variants of the LG Q6, the LG Q6, the LG Q6 Plus and the LG Q6α. The only difference between these three models of the LG Q6 comes down to RAM and storage counts, the LG Q6 sports 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, the LG Q6α comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and the LG Q6 Plus features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. All three of these phones are fueled by the Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. The LG Q6 smartphones sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (18:9 aspect ratio) FullVision display, and a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. A 13-megapixel snapper can be found on the back of the LG Q6, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter is placed on the front side of the LG Q6. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find LG’s custom UI. The LG Q6 phones offer support for 4G LTE, and they weigh 149 grams. The LG Q6 smartphones also look identical, they measure 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm, in case you were wondering.

The LG Q6 comes in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White and Terra Gold color variants, while the LG Q6α also comes in all those colors, except for Mystic White. The LG Q6 Plus will be available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Marine Blue color options. All three of these devices also come with face recognition technology, as they do not sport a fingerprint scanner. The LG Q6 will go on sale in ‘key markets’ in Asia next month, and will then roll out to Europe, Latin America and North America, says LG. LG did not release a price point for either of the LG Q6 smartphones, and the company also said that specifications may vary from market to market.