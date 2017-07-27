Lenovo’s Moto X4 Is Rumored To Cost €350

Lenovo’s Moto X4 is rumored to cost €350, which would be around $410 USD, though that price is based on conversion rates and the actual U.S.-based pricing could be more like $400. Keeping those prices in mind, these are still just rumored prices but they would fit the bill as the Moto X4 is supposed to be more of a mid-range smartphone, while the Moto Z2 Force is the current flagship that was just recently announced, and is due to launch officially on August 10th for a price of $799 at full retail.

The same rumor that mentions the price for the phone doesn’t mention anything about specifications or other hardware, but previous leaks for the Moto X4 peg the device as coming with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 processor, which is a mid-range chipset. If those rumored specs are to be believed then the phone will also come with 64GB of internal storage space and 4GB of RAM, though it’s worth noting that the €350 price point is suggested to be for the 32GB model of the device that Lenovo and Motorola will offer, making it the base model, which would mean the 64GB variant would end up costing a little bit more although there is no rumored price for this variant just yet.

Other rumored specs point to the Moto X4 as coming with a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera along with a second 8-megapixel sensor for a dual camera setup on the back, while the front-facing sensor is said to be 16-megapixels. To power the device Lenovo could use a 3,000mAh battery, and it’s said to come with an IP68 rating making it resistant to dust and water. There should be at least two color options for the Moto X4, as a leak from earlier this year showed the device in what look like a Grey or Silver color, while a more recently leaked press render of the phone shows it off in Gold. There is currently no release date for the device as Motorola hasn’t officially announced it, even though it was suspected to show up at the Hello Motoworld event that Lenovo and Motorola held last week to announce the Moto Z2 Force, as well as show off the Moto Gamepad Mod.