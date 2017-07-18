Lenovo P2 & Lenovo Z2 Plus Make The Jump To Android Nougat

Lenovo is reportedly launching a new software update on two of its more recent smartphones, specifically the Lenovo P2 and the Lenovo Z2 Plus, which is officially known as the ZUK Z2 in some regions, including China. The latest update pushes the version of the operating system (OS) to Android 7.0 Nougat, and in the case of the Lenovo Z2 Plus, the software package introduces a handful of new features specific to the aforementioned device, including support for VoLTE (Voice over LTE).

According to reports, the Android Nougat update which is currently distributed on the Lenovo Z2 Plus boasts a few additions on top of the stock Nougat experience, which seem to be a part of the proprietary ZUI user interface generally employed by ZUK smartphones. Following the update, users will have access to a screen recorder, a manual mode for the camera, and they will be able to launch applications using the fingerprint scanner. Aside from these additions specific to the Lenovo Z2 Plus, both smartphones should take advantage of a wide variety of new features in Android Nougat, including the ability to double tap the recent apps button in order to quickly switch between recently opened applications, a multi window mode for real time multitasking, a new data saver mode, and a new Doze mode which should help in improving battery life by minimizing app auto-syncing. As per usual, the latest software update is currently distributed over the air (OTA) on both the Lenovo P2 and Z2 Plus, meaning that the package will be accompanied by a notification. Users can also try and trigger a manual update from the phone’s settings menu, but either way, it’s advised to apply the latest software package over an active Wi-Fi network and while the device has at least 50 percent battery charge left.

Both the Lenovo P2 and Z2 Plus have been released last year in 2016 running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. With the latest update for these two aforementioned devices, Lenovo claims to have completed the Android Nougat rollout for the entire 2017 smartphone lineup, following the Lenovo K6 Power and K6 Note which were both updated to Android Nougat in June 2017.