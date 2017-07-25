Lenovo India Teases The Release Of The K7 Note “KillerNote”

Lenovo Mobile India is teasing the release of an upcoming smartphone bearing the Note moniker. The smartphone’s exact name has not been specified, however, the company’s recent Facebook teaser refers to the device as the new “KillerNote” set to make “ordinary performance” a thing of the past. The teaser also mentions that the device will be “uncaging soon,” indicating that its official announcement shouldn’t be too far away.

The recent teaser video published by Lenovo Mobile India compares the performance of the “KillerNote” with two unspecified devices labeled as the “Brand A” and “Brand B.” The first unnamed smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 system-on-chip (SoC), just like the Lenovo K6 Note, and the second unnamed device carries the Snapdragon 625 SoC. The levels of performance delivered by the “Brand A” and “Brand B” are labeled as ordinary, whereas the so-called KillerNote – presumably the Lenovo K7 Note – powered by an unspecified system-on-chip receives the “Killer” verdict. With that in mind, it is possible that the Lenovo K7 Note will be powered by at least the Snapdragon 630 SoC or an even more high-end piece of silicon. There’s also a possibility that Lenovo may have switched gears back to MediaTek, considering the fact that the Lenovo K5 Note launched in January 2016 was powered by the MediaTek Helio P10 chipset.

It’s somewhat odd that the Chinese tech company is indirectly branding its own Lenovo K6 Note unveiled for the Indian market less than a year ago in December 2016 as being “ordinary” so this may be another reason to believe that the upcoming device will be a direct sequel to the series, meant to replace the current model. For comparison, the Lenovo K6 Note carries a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, up to 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory expandable via a microSD card by up to 256GB, and a non-removable Li-Po 4,000mAh battery. The device also features a 16-megapixel main camera with phase detection autofocus and a dual-LED flash, an 8-megapixel front-facing unit with 1080p video recording capabilities, and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint recognition sensor. The Lenovo K5 Note was released running Android 5.1 Lollipop, while its direct sequel employed Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Having said that, it’s logical to assume that the Lenovo K7 Note will likely run Android Nougat from day one.