Lenovo Confirms The Date Of Its IFA 2017 Product Keynote

Numerous device manufacturers are now preparing for one of the last major tech events of the year, specifically IFA 2017 which will take in early September in Berlin, Germany, with Lenovo being one of the first device manufacturers to confirm their presence at the event after Sony. The Chinese tech giant today officially confirmed that its IFA 2017 product keynote will take place on August 31.

There’s currently no telling what Lenovo will have to show during IFA 2017, but nevertheless, there are speculations that the company could unveil a new product in the form of the YOGA Tab or YOGA Book-series device or direct successors to its smartphone models including the K6 lineup and the Lenovo P2. However, it’s worth noting that Lenovo has been going through a transition period with its subsidiary Motorola, and lately it seems that the company’s focus shifted primarily towards making the Moto brand the forefront of its smartphone business. No new Lenovo smartphones have been announced this year so far, and with that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the company will have any handsets to announce at IFA.

Evidently, Lenovo will not be the only company present on the show floor, as IFA is generally the trade show where countless device manufacturers are showcasing their final products meant to hit the market in the second half of the year. Last year at IFA, Lenovo took the veil off the Moto Z Play, but this year, any new Moto devices that may be planned for IFA will likely be unveiled by Motorola Mobility itself. Lenovo continues to restructure its mobile business in China, and not long ago, the company’s official website in the country has been phased out in favor of a new “Moto.com” page. On the other hand, Motorola has already unveiled various new devices in recent weeks, including the Moto Z2 Play and Moto E4, so chances of numerous new Moto smartphones to be showcased at IFA 2017 appear to be rather slim at the moment, especially given how the Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is preparing for yet another product launch later this month.