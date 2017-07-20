Leaked Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Render Suggests Bezel-Free Screen

A leaked Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 render suggests that the phone will have a bezel-free screen, and not bezel-free in the same sense as the original Xiaomi Mi MIX, but absolutely no bezels on any of the sides giving the phone a full-screen front. If this render is to be believed and this is Xiaomi’s final design for the phone, it looks quite a bit different from a previous leak that surfaced at the end of last month which suggested that the device was similar in design to the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Today’s leak wasn’t accompanied by any information regarding hardware or specifications, but it’s clearly visible from both the front and back which makes it possible to discern at least some detail about the device. It looks to have just one camera on the back with the LED flash right below the camera sensor, and the fingerprint sensor right below that. Interestingly enough though, the front-facing camera isn’t visible, and if the device really does have a full-screen display on the front with no bezels on the bottom like the first phone, then it’s unclear where Xiaomi plans to put the front camera sensor.

While there were no specs available with this most recent leak, there have been previous leaks of the device showing up on Geekbench and elsewhere which lay out some of the possible hardware features. These include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor for the CPU, which means it would come with an Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. The phone is also rumored to come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, which seems to be more and more common with some of the Chinese smartphone vendors. Other rumored specs include a screen size of 6.4-inches, which is likely to feel absolutely massive if the screen ends up just like it is in this render. The phone will more than likely come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9, the latest version of Xiaomi’s Android user interface. There’s no word on a possible launch date, pricing, or availability just yet, but if Xiaomi follows the same time frame as it did for the original Mi MIX, then it could end up introducing the Mi MIX 2 sometime in the fourth quarter of 2017.