A Leaked Sketch Shows What May Be The Latest Ivvi 3D Phone

Last week, a sketch of what could be a new smartphone from Ivvi leaked online. Rumors have been circulating for a while now that the Chinese company would soon release a new glasses-free 3D smartphone. The recent sketch resembles what could be that exact device. This year, we have already seen the release of a few new phones from the brand, the Ivvi K5, the Ivvi F2, which was launched three months ago, and the Ivvi V3. The former also features a 3D glasses-free display, and if the rumors are true, the next Ivvi device could be the successor to that phone very soon. Aside from the unique 3D display, the leaked sketch shows that the second-generation Ivvi V3 will include dual-rear cameras to enhance your images and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

The sketch also shows a curvy frame design that looks different from other devices currently on the market. The display is curved at the edges as well, suggesting that Ivvi is following a current trend that is being implemented by plenty of other smartphone manufacturers. The phone may be very thin based on the sketches, which should make it easier to hold and operate with one hand. It has yet to be confirmed if the sketches are the true final design for Ivvi’s new phone, however, the images also include the text “Ivvi V Series” which means that this phone could be part of the company’s V3 series line. Additional images that have leaked prior to the sketches show a metallic finish on the back of the phone, but it has yet to be confirmed if the actual device will have a metal or plastic body. It also appears the the new Ivvi phone will be wider than other devices that feature a similar shape.

Ivvi was once a sub-brand of the smartphone company Coolpad Group Limited. Coolpad is a Caymans-incorporated holding company and its major subsidiary is Yulong Computer Telecommunications Scientific (Shenzhen) Col, Ltd. Even if you are unfamiliar with Ivvi’s smartphones or the Coolpad Group, chances are you may have once owned a Yulong Computer product. The company was the first manufacturer of pagers when they were established in 1993.