[UPDATED] Leaked Ringke Cases Show Off LG V30’s Partial Design

The LG V30’s announcement is coming in August, if rumors are to be believed, and now its design has been revealed by a case maker, well, at least seemingly revealed. DforDesign Twitter page shared these images, and they’re carrying Ringke’s branding, and at least seem official. Now, as you can see, these cases are see-through, well, most of them at least, and you can see the back side of the LG V30 here.

As you can see, the ‘V30’ branding is placed in the lower portion of the phone’s back side, and the phone’s fingerprint scanner can also be found on the back. There are two camera snappers placed above the fingerprint scanner, and an LED flash is located next to those snappers. Below that LED flash, you will see two additional sensors, one of which could be a Laser Autofocus maybe? We won’t know for sure until LG unveils this phablet. It seems like those two cameras on the back of the LG V30 will protrude on the back a bit, and if rumors are to be believed, we’re looking at two 13-megapixel cameras here, which is to be expected considering we’ll probably get the same sensors LG included in the LG G6. The volume up and volume down buttons are placed on the left-hand side of the LG V30 here, and the fingerprint scanner on the back will be the phone’s power / lock key as well it seems, and chances are this is a physical key as well.

Now, these images do not reveal what the front side of this smartphone will look like, but chances are that the LG V30 will resemble the LG G6, though rumors are claiming that it will have even thinner bezels. The LG V30 will probably sport a larger display than the LG G6, especially if the phone gets to ship without a secondary display, as some rumors are claiming. If rumored info is accurate, this phablet will come with ‘only’ on display, but that will be an OLED panel, and it will have some sort of ‘Always On’ functionality, so it will have similar functions to the secondary display on the LG V10 and the LG V20. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC will fuel this phablet, and Android Nougat will come pre-installed on it, with LG’s custom UI. The LG V30 will be announced on August 31, LG confirmed it recently.

UPDATE: Both of those cases are now listed on MobileFun, and both of them can be purchased for $16.49.