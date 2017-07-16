Leaked Poster Surfaces For Xiaomi’s Mi 5X Device

A new leak for the Mi 5X, Xiaomi’s newest upcoming mid-range handset has just appeared online. This new leak comes in the form of a poster. The poster shows the device itself, along with details on most specs and a supposed price that can be expected. According to this leak that was just posted earlier today, the device will feature a display that comes in at roughly 5.5 inches, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, as well as 4GB of RAM. Originally, the device was rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 660, however this does not seem to be the case anymore, keeping in mind that a leaked poster which appears to be promotional material for the phone is still not a confirmation, so the specs could be different once the phone is announced officially.

The handset is also rumored to ship with 64GB of on board storage. The poster does not mention anything in regards to the resolution of the display, so that is something that will have to wait until details are revealed by Xiaomi. However, it will most likely end up being 1080p, as many other mid-range phones from Xiaomi and other popular Chinese brands come in at this resolution. The battery capacity of the Mi 5X is also currently not yet known. The device is anticipated to have a dual camera setup on the back, something that has become the norm among many new Android devices these days. The resolution of these cameras is yet to be revealed. The front facing camera, however, is believed to be a 5-megapixel sensor from Samsung. All of this will come together in an all-metal body that looks fairly premium, despite the not so premium price tag.

The Mi 5X will likely end up costing about CNY 1,999, or approximately $295 in the United States. Overall, the Mi 5X looks like it will be a fairly decent device, offering good enough specs for most consumers at a very reasonable price. Not much else is known about the phone, but more information is likely to surface as the Chinese company is expected to officially announce the handset very soon.