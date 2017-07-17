Leak: Nokia 8 To Sport Flagship Specs, Priced Around €550

A new leak has detailed the internal specifications of the upcoming Nokia 8, the premium handset manufactured by HMD Global. The Nokia 8 is the same device as the Nokia 9 that was already leaked in the past. The information regarding the internal specs came from the German publication WinFuture, which claims that the Nokia 8 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 835 chipset from Qualcomm. The flagship offering from the semiconductor firm has eight 64-bit processing cores, which is divided into two clusters. The high-performance cluster is comprised of four Kryo 280 CPUs clocked at 2.45GHz while the low-performance cluster has four CPUs clocked at a lower 1.9GHz. The chipset is also equipped with the Adreno 540 GPU, which should provide sufficient graphics processing horsepower to push the pixels on the handset’s 5.7-inch 2K display.

Aside from the processor, the leak also mentioned that the Nokia 8 will sport 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage. While this is not the largest capacity already available in a handset, it still should suffice for the usual multitasking workload and storage needs of the regular consumer. The report also mentions that the Nokia 8 will be equipped with a dual SIM card slot, which is a popular feature in many markets, especially in Asia. There is no available information, however, on whether or not there will be a single-SIM variant of the handset.

HMD will likely ship the Nokia 8 in numerous color variations. The report claims that the phone will be sold in blue, steel/silver, gold/blue, and gold/copper variants. It has also been previously leaked that the smartphone will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup. However, it is not yet known whether the handset manufacturer will mimic the dual camera setups that other OEMs like LG and Huawei have implemented or if HMD will equip the device with its own novel design. In terms of pricing, it is likely that the Nokia 8 will be sold for at least €550. The basis of this speculation is from the leaked Scandinavian pricing of the handset, which is pegged at €589, but the high VAT rates of the region mean that the actual price for the device might be lower.