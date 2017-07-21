Leak: Meizu PRO 7 Product Image Reveals Multiple Colors

Renders of the upcoming Meizu PRO 7 have emerged online once again, and this time around the device can be seen sporting multiple colors. The image which was posted on popular Chinese micro blogging website Sina Weibo, reveals that the handset will be available in three colors, namely Gold, Grey and Red. However, this isn’t the first time the Gold variant has been spotted online, and it first emerged on TENAA, the Chinese equivalent of the FCC. The product image also mentions that the Meizu PRO 7 will come with mCharge, similar to the Super mCharge technology which was revealed at MWC 2017. The technology is Meizu’s third-gen fast charging solution and it will likely debut on the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus.

Two other images focus on the Grey model, and from the leaked renders, it will likely come with a rear made out of metal along with a brushed metal finishing, which should give the device a premium feeling. The secondary colored display also makes an appearance in the images. Other than that, not much details such as internal specs can be found from the renders. The Meizu PRO 7 will be unveiled in China on July 26th, and this has been confirmed by the company itself through media invites. The firm has also begun teasing the upcoming launch on its social media platforms.

When it comes to specs, the Meizu PRO 7 is expected to be packed to the brim with flagship hardware. The device is rumored to sport a 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED display and will likely be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio X30 deca-core SoC along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Meizu PRO 7 is believed to sport a dual camera setup on its rear, made up of two 13-megapixel shooters. The camera setup will be placed above the secondary display and will be assisted by a dual-LED flash. Software-wise, the handset is rumored to run on Android 7.0 Nougat with Meizu’s Flyme OS skin. The mBack button is also expected to be part of the package, allowing Meizu to retain one button on its front and can be used as a fingerprint scanner and as a back button.