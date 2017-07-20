Leak: China Variant Of Galaxy J7 (2017) Has Dual Rear Camera

Another image showing what is likely to be the Chinese variant of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) has been leaked on the microblogging site Weibo. The key difference between the Chinese variant and its internationally-available counterpart is the presence of a dual rear camera setup. The rear cameras are arranged vertically in an enclosure that is slightly longer than the single rear camera and flash setup of the international variant. There is no information yet on the identity of camera sensors that will be installed in the device’s dual rear camera. The images show that the device seems to have a unibody metal construction, which also means that the device’s back is likely non-removable. Another slight detail change that can be observed is the simpler design of the antenna bands in the Chinese variant compared to the curved bands seen in the international version.

Moving to the front of the device shows the display and navigation button setups that Samsung has implemented over the last few years. The home button and capacitive navigation buttons are located below the device’s display. On the other hand, the front-facing camera, sensors, and the earpiece are all located above the display. The photograph included in the leak shows the screen showing the current time and some notifications while the device is sleeping. Therefore, it is likely that the Chinese variant of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) will have an Always-On Display. Based on this feature, it is also likely that this handset will keep the international variant’s 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display.

While there is no confirmation yet on the internal specifications of the Chinese variant of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), it is likely going to be similar to the international version of the device. The Exynos 7870 64-bit octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz will provide the necessary computing and graphics power to this smartphone. The international version sports 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash storage, though it is highly likely that the Chinese variant may sport higher RAM and storage capacities. To keep the device powered on, a 3,600mAh battery has been included within the device. The launch date for this device has not been announced, though it might occur soon.