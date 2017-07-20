Layton’s Mystery Journey1 Is Now Available On Google Play

Layton’s Mystery Journey1 is now available on Google Play, and is the latest game in the much loved series that’s been delighting gamers for a decade. Officially called Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy, this new installment in the franchise mixes mind bending puzzles with a deep and engaging story that’s built around a relatable cast for a truly unique adventure game. While it’s the puzzles that will likely be capturing the attention of gamers for hours at a time, the lovingly hand drawn anime visuals, reminiscent of artwork by Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, form gorgeous cutscenes that will no doubt be the true center of attention.

The game takes place in London and follows the story of female protagonist Katrielle Layton as she begins to search for her missing father, Professor Layton, and contains a total of 12 unique cases and loads of puzzles to solve. Fans of the Layton games should be especially fond of this new title as it features more puzzles than any other game in the series, and gamers will be treated to bonus daily puzzles to keep things fresh and add a little more mystery to the puzzling experience. To receive the daily puzzles an internet connection will be required but the game itself is fully playable offline once the initial download of the game files has been completed after the game’s installation.

If the whimsical story, challenging puzzles, beautiful artwork, and new cast of characters (including a talking dog that gamers will surely grow to love) weren’t enough to make this an instant favorite, the game also features a fun customization element that allows players to decorate the room of the agency office and dress Katrielle in a sizeable amount of different outfits, adding a touch of personalization. The game is filled with a ton of content that will keep players busy for quite some time, but all that does come at a price as Layton’s Mystery Journey: katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy will set players back $15.99. That being said, while it might seem like a steep price to pay, it’s due to be worth every penny as the same game will also be releasing on Nintendo’s 3DS later this year and will probably be at least double the price. If you fancy games which challenge your brain while also delivering a loaded story that makes you feel like you’re watching and interacting with an animated film, look no further as this will deliver on all levels. If you’re considering giving this game a try, you can grab it from the button below.