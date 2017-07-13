Latest Security Patch Hits ZenFone 2 Laser & ZenFone 3 Laser

The latest security patch is hitting the ZenFone 2 Laser and the ZenFone 3 Laser today as ASUS revealed on its ZenTalk Forums that the update is making its way to the two devices. Neither of the updates appears to be very large and there aren’t many differences noted in the changelog for either device, but there are a couple of changes that ASUS is sending out as part of this update for each phone. As stated, included in the latest security patch which will bring both phones up to date with the most recent security fixes that Google began sending out to its Pixel and Nexus devices earlier this month.

In addition to the security patch, ASUS mentions that the ZenFone 3 Laser is also receiving System UI stability improvements. There isn’t much of a description on what these improvements are or how they manage to improve the System UI, but any improvements are likely to be noticeable by those which own the device. As for the ZenFone 2 Laser, ASUS doesn’t state that System UI improvements are included but the phone is receiving an improvement to the Bluetooth stability, so if any users of the ZenFone 2 Laser were having issues with the Bluetooth staying connected, this update will probably fix those problems.

The size of the update isn’t listed but it could be at least 50MB if the security patch is included and since there are a couple of fixes coming along with the update it’s likely to be larger than that. The update is rolling out to both devices as of today as part of the Auto Push, meaning some users will receive the update today over-the-air, but ASUS also says that the update will take around a week or so for the update to complete via this method. It is also possible however, to update the software manually, and to do this users simply need to navigate to the phone settings menu of their devices, scroll to the About Phone section, then tap on System Updates to check manually for the new software and see if it’s available to download. Although the update probably isn’t very large in size, it’s still a good idea to make sure that you have at least 50 percent battery life before starting to download the file.