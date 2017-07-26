Latest Nova Launcher Beta Brings Sesame Shortcuts Support

The latest Nova Launcher beta is bringing Sesame Shortcuts support as part of the update, which means users will be able to soon take advantage of the shortcut integration on their devices. The Nova Launcher beta update should be rolling out to any and all users who are beta tasters for the launcher, but it could still be a little while before support for Sesame Shortcuts is integrated into the stable version of the launcher for all users.

This update to Nova Launcher beta should put users at version 5.4, so if you aren’t on that version then you aren’t on the latest version of the beta and you’ll need to be updated to get access to Sesame Shortcuts. Furthermore, Sesame Shortcuts costs $2.99 to use, though you can download and install it for free and test it out for two weeks first before having to make the in-app purchase to unlock it fully for good. If you’re unfamiliar with Sesame Shortcuts then the best way to become acquainted with what it offers and see if you like it is to simply install the app and check it out, as you’ll get first-hand experience, but the breakdown of its use is pretty simple as it is a shortcut app, so what it’s providing you is a way to employ and use a handful of different shortcuts or quick access to all kinds of apps and functions on your device, with more than 100 shortcuts that can be applied.

For instance, you could set up your own list of shortcuts for long pressing on the App Shortcut of an app icon instead of having to use the pre-configured app shortcuts that are integrated by the developers. Say you want to watch launch a specific show on Netflix, Sesame Shortcuts provides this capability. In addition to needing the most recent version of the Nova Launcher beta, you’ll also need a device that’s running on at least Android 5.0 Lollipop or above, though that shouldn’t be too much trouble as most devices are already on this version and up. The update for Nova Launcher beta 5.4 started going out yesterday, which also adds the ability for Galaxy S8 owners to hide the nav bar, but a more recent version of the beta started going out today which includes a small number of fixes like the inability to disable the dock among others.