Latest Nokia 8 Leak Hints At Bezel-Less Design, Iris Scanner

Two real-life images showing what are said to be promotional materials for the Nokia 8 surfaced online on Wednesday, having first been shared by Chinese media outlet CNMO. The photos that can be seen above this writing indicate that HMD Global Oy’s first Nokia flagship might not be called the Nokia 9 but the Nokia 8, in addition to hinting at a device with a visibly curved body and a nearly bezel-less design. The latter is slowly becoming a standard industry practice, with numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEM) embracing the latest design trends and trying to reduce the bezels on their devices, though it seems that the Finnish tech giant won’t be following the exact path taken by Samsung and LG earlier this year as the Nokia 8 apparently sports a screen with a conventional aspect ratio of 16:9.

The handset depicted in the newly uncovered images seems to be equipped with a USB Type-C port and features a pair of stereo speakers on the bottom side of its case, with the Chinese writing on the promotional flyer mentioning the existence of an iris scanner and metal diamond carving solutions. The handset shown in the second image is slightly different to the model presented in the first one, with the former having Nokia’s branding on its bottom bezel and being shown in four colors – black, gray, purple, and blue. While the low-resolution nature of the image makes this observation somewhat dubious, it seems that the Nokia 8 may also sport a curved display panel that wraps around the long edges of its case.

HMD Global recently implied that it’s likely to stick with its recently introduced naming practice and launch the Nokia 2, Nokia 8, and similarly named devices in the future, with the exception of the Nokia 4. The company also isn’t planning on releasing an Android tablet this year, though such an offering may be introduced in the future. A flagship device rumored to be called the Nokia 9 has been the subject of numerous rumors in recent months, with some industry watchers believing that its market debut will happen by the end of the summer. While it remains to be seen whether the supposed Nokia 8 is the same flagship or if it even exists, more details on the matter may follow in the coming weeks.