Latest Huawei Enjoy 7 Leak Suggests July 7th Launch

The latest Huawei Enjoy 7 leaks suggest that the phone will have a July 7th launch, meaning that Huawei is geared up to unveil the phone this Friday and make it available for purchase to consumers in China. According to the details the Huawei Enjoy 7 will go on sale this week at a price of 1099 Yuan, and the phone will come powered by Xiao Long 425 processor, which is the Snapdragon 425. According to the middle screenshot below the phone also comes running on Android 7.0 Nougat for the base layer of the software, with Huawei’s EMUI on top.

None of the the other specs are listed in this leak but it does show a few different pictures of the device which gives a look at the design. If the images are to be believed, Huawei has placed the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device and is using a round fingerprint sensor instead of one embedded in a home button located on the front. The rear camera module is also located in the top left corner and looks somewhat like the rear-facing camera design on the OnePlus 5, save for there only being one camera sensor instead of two.

Though today’s leak doesn’t contain any specifications info, a leak from earlier this year rumored most of the specs on offer including the use of a Snapdragon 425 CPU. The rumor also mentioned that the Huawei Enjoy 7 would be available for 1099 Yuan so the price matches up. Other specs rumored at the time were 5-inch display with an HD resolution, a 13-megapixel camera on the back, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The Enjoy 7 is also suspected to come with a 3,020 mAh battery inside and come with 2GB of RAM as well as 16GB of internal storage space. It’s also been rumored that Huawei would be releasing a variant of the Enjoy 7 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage at a price of 1299 Yuan, but the device might not be the only one Huawei has to show off as the company is set to launch the Enjoy 7 Plus alongside the standard Enjoy 7 model, which is said to cost 1599 Yuan and come with a 5.5-inch display, as well as a Snapdragon 435 processor instead of the Snapdragon 425. The Enjoy 7 plus also looks to come with a a slightly different design for the rear camera as it’s placed in a different location.