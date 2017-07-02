Latest Arrow Launcher Build Intros UI Changes And More

Microsoft debuted a new update for its Arrow Launcher earlier this week, with the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant introducing a number of visual changes and extra features for its popular Android user interface. The latest Arrow Launcher build started rolling out several days ago and should already be available for download from the Google Play Store in all parts of the world. Following the installation of the new update, Arrow launcher will begin showing your Outlook-powered email in the system Recent page, allowing you to quickly access the app in two taps. The functionality depends on the account management mechanism of Android, meaning you’ll have to sign into the device itself with your Outlook email address. The Notes section of the launcher has also received a number of additions, including the ability to auto fit an image into a memo.

Android users running the latest build of Microsoft’s UI can now also hide the status bar of their system at any point, in addition to dragging their frequently used apps from the launcher’s Frequent Apps card. The overall look of Arrow Launcher has also been changed to a degree, with the app now providing a somewhat more consistent user experience by standardizing the design of certain icons that appear in multiple system interfaces. Microsoft’s changelog goes on to mention that the latest Arrow Launcher build introduces some bug fixes and background enhancements that are meant to improve the performance and stability of the app, though it doesn’t provide any more details on the matter. If you’ve been running the beta version of the launcher for the last few weeks, this software package is essentially just a stability upgrade that won’t introduce any other changes, though everyone else should now have an even easier time of using the app.

The new revision of Arrow Launcher comes shortly after Microsoft improved it with Android for Work support, making its service even more versatile and comprehensive. The company is expected to continue supporting its Android launcher for the foreseeable future and an update on its efforts to do so should follow in the coming months.