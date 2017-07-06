Kado, Thinnest Phone Charger In The World Hits Kickstarter

The thinnest phone charger in the world called Kado hit Kickstarter in late June and reached its $25,000 funding goal in just 48 hours. With 28 days of its crowdfunding campaign left to go, Kado is currently sitting at almost $69,000 and more backers are pledging to support the product on an hourly basis. Kado is just 5mm, i.e. 0.2 inches thick, making it twice as thin as a regular pencil, with its cable being designed to wrap around the device itself in an effort to make the charger even more portable. Kado can be placed in your pocket or wallet without any issues, its creators claim, adding that the charger’s cable can even be removed and used separately from the device. Kado outputs 2.1 amps and five volts of power, meaning it can supply 10.5 watts of power and is compatible with a wide variety of contemporary quick charging solutions.

While the product’s crowdfunding campaign has already been a massive success, most of its backer tiers are still available to interested parties, with the Tel Aviv, Israel-based tech startup offering the charger for as little as $39. The device should be compatible with all smartphones and tablets and backers can choose to buy it through a pledge with either a microUSB, USB Type-C, or a Lighting cable. The device is also offered in a choice of colors, including White, Black, and Rose Gold. It’s currently unclear whether the Israeli consumer electronics manufacturer is planning to expand on those variations in the future but seeing how numerous consumers are apparently delighted with the idea of an ultra-portable phone charger, it’s possible that Kado eventually sees more iterations.

Backers who opt to pledge at least $44 will also receive a Phone Clip together with the charger and their cable of choice, and those who throw in an extra dollar will also be eligible for an extra cable. As expected, the company is offering a quantity discount and is willing to send two Kado kits for the price of $75, with all units being scheduled to start shipping this December. As is usually the case with crowdfunded projects, expect Kado to be somewhat more expensive once it actually hits the market.