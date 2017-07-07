June Security Patch Rolling Out For Galaxy A5 & A7 (2016)

Samsung has kicked off the release of its June 2017 security update for the Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016) in India, introducing a patch for what the company describes as a “critical security vulnerability.” Other than the security update, no major updates were included in the release, which weighs around 38MB only. Given that the 2016 editions of both the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 are already running Android 7.0 Nougat, which is the latest Android version, it makes sense that this update should not take up a lot of storage space. The update for both devices comes just a week after Samsung rolled out the same security patch for the Galaxy S7 Active.

According to the changelog, the June 2017 security patch addresses a total of 96 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures in Android. The update bumps up the software version to A510FXXU4CQF4/A510FDODD4CQEB/A510FDXXU4CQF4. Additionally, it includes fixes for 23 security issues in Samsung’s proprietary software. On top of a whole bunch of security patches, the update also enhances the overall performance of both the Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A7 (2016). Samsung also cautions users that they will not be able to downgrade to the old software after installing the update because the security policy has been changed in conjunction with the June 2017 release.

The second-generation Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 are Samsung’s popular mid-range devices released in India in February last year. As a recap, the Galaxy A5 (2016) sports a 5.2-inch full HD Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it features an octa-core chip clocked at 1.6GHz, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage that is expandable via a card slot. The phone is juiced up by a 2,900mAh battery. It also boasts a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front shooter. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A7 features a larger 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display. Inside, it packs 3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage. The device is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core chip and juiced up by a 3,300mAh battery. Like the Galaxy A5 (2016), the Galaxy A7 (2016) features a 13-megapixel back camera and 5-megapixel front shooter. Both phones also ship with a fingerprint scanner. Note that the June 2017 security update for these phones is being rolled out gradually in India, so it pays to wait if your phone has not received the patch yet.