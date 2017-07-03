June 2017 Security Patch Rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is currently getting a new update, which brings the June 2017 security patch along for the ride. The update is rolling out as build T820XXU1AQF3, and it weighs in at about 300MB. So it’s a somewhat large update for the device, but not as large as a full OS upgrade (to Android O, which should be coming in a few months). The update does patch the 96 vulnerabilities that Google found in the Android operating system, as well as an additional 23 that Samsung found in its own software that goes on top of Android. So this is a pretty important update to install onto your tablet to keep you and your data safe.

The update is currently rolling out across Europe, so it shouldn’t be too long before it begins to make its way into the US and other regions around the world. Since the Galaxy Tab S3 is still sold as a WiFi only tablet, there’s no carrier certification needed in the US. It does, however, still need to be certified by Google, as does any update that has Google services involved. The update is rolling out over the air right now and should be available to everyone with the Galaxy Tab S3 in Europe in the coming days. You can head to Settings, tap on About Tablet, then Check for Updates and you should be able to pull down the update. Remember that you’ll want to be on a stable WiFi connection before downloading and your tablet will need at least 50% battery before attempting to install the update. So that the tablet doesn’t die during the installation.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is the company’s current flagship tablet and it’s priced around $599. It sports a 9.7-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot inside for expanding that storage. Samsung has it running on Nougat and with a 6000mAh battery inside. Additionally, it has audio tuned by AKG, which means that it is one of the best sounding tablets on the market right now.