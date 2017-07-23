June 2017 Security Patch Hits Sprint’s Galaxy S8, S8 Plus

Sprint is rolling out the June 2017 Android Security Update to all Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus units on its network, recent reports indicate. The fourth largest mobile service provider in the United States apparently started distributing the new software builds a couple of weeks back but is now rolling them out more widely as over-the-air (OTA) updates, meaning that it may still be a few more days before they’re available for download throughout the country. Sprint’s variant of the Galaxy S8 is reportedly receiving the software version G950USQU1AQFJ, whereas the Galaxy S8 Plus units on the wireless carrier’s network are being updated with the build G955USQU1AQFJ. Both updates are said to be around 270MB in size.

Apart from the June security patch, the update also introduces a fix for one LTE Roaming issue and an SMS bug, as well as a number of errors related to the Find My Mobile service. The Overland Park, Kansas-based mobile service provider is relatively late to introduce the June Security Update to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus seeing how some variants of Samsung’s latest Android flagship duo are already running the July patch. As always, Sprint’s subscribers who own one of the two devices will receive a push notification prompting them to download the update in the coming days. In case you’re eager to install the new software as quickly as possible, you can search for the patch manually from the Settings app on your device, i.e. the “System updates” option found in its “About phone” section. Both Sprint and Samsung are recommending you download the update over a Wi-Fi connection and have at least 50 percent of battery charge left before proceeding with the installation so as to avoid any potential complications.

While Sprint usually isn’t the fastest wireless carrier in the country when it comes to rolling out new security updates for devices on its network, it remains to be seen whether the telecom giant manages to pick up pace in the coming months and possibly catch up to its competitors, some of which have already released the July security patch for their variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.