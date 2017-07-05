July Security Patch Hits Nokia 6 In Hong Kong And Taiwan

HMD Global, the manufacturer that owns the Nokia smartphone brand, is now pushing the July 2017 security patch to the Nokia 6 units sold in Hong Kong and Taiwan. This is an important feat for the manufacturer as it manages to roll out the aforementioned patch even before Google managed to do the same for its Pixel devices. However, the search giant is currently deploying what it states is the full version of the July 2017 security patch, which dates to July 5, 2017, while Nokia is releasing the July 1, 2017 version of the patch. This means that HMD Global deployed an earlier and partial version of the security patch. Nonetheless, the early release of the security patch shows HMD Global’s commitment towards releasing updates for their devices, with new security patches released regularly. The device has also received the Android 7.1.1 update in the previous months ahead of some of the current flagship devices from leading manufacturers.

Aside from the security patch, there are no new features or bug fixes that are included in the update, but the software is still a sizable download, with the file size measured at 149MB. During the update process, device owners, especially those who do not have unlimited data plans, are always asked to download the update using a Wi-Fi connection. It is also important that the device has enough battery charge to finish the entire update process. Backing up the device’s contents through a microSD card or PC should also be done by device owners as well just in case something goes wrong after the update is installed.

The Nokia 6 is one of the three devices announced by HMD Global at MWC 2017 back in February. The smartphone has a mix of low-end and mid-range specifications, but the stock Android Nougat installed in the device should provide a smooth user experience. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC, which is comprised of octa-core ARM Cortex A53 CPUs and an Adreno 505 GPU for the device’s graphics processing needs. In addition, the Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is available in variants that include either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.