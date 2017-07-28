July Security Patch Comes To US Unlocked Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

The unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus in the United States are now receiving the July 2017 Android security patch. Once installed, the update will change the device’s Android security patch level to July 1, 2017, which is the most recent security patch level that can be achieved by any non-Google device. This will protect the user against known vulnerabilities and security loopholes of the Android operating system. Aside from improving the handset’s security, the update also aims to improve the handset’s user experience by adding an icon to the left-hand side of the navigation bar. When the icon is pressed, it will hide the navigation bar, which will then allocate the entire display to show content. A swipe up from the bottom of the display will make the navigation bar re-appear. In addition, the range of available background colors have been changed and as a result, the navigation bar will change to the new default color. The list of changes for the unlocked versions of Samsung’s flagship device is considerably shorter than the changes implemented by the manufacturer to the international version of the handset.

The updated software is listed with build numbers G950U1UEU1AQG2 for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and G955U1UEU1AQG2 for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The device owners who obtained their devices through the carriers will have to wait for the aforementioned companies to roll out the updates. At this point, it seems that T-Mobile has already released the update to its subscribers while Sprint subscribers will have to wait a bit longer since the carrier has just released last month’s security update less than a week ago.

Updates should be rolled over-the-air (OTA) and therefore owners will only have to wait for a notification to arrive stating that the device may now receive the new update. In addition to this device owners can navigate to the device settings and try to manually trigger the update process, which can be found in the About Phone section and by tapping on software updates. Consumers should expect two major operating system upgrades over their device’s lifespan, including the upcoming Android 8.0. In addition, there will be three years of security updates, which should secure the unlocked version of the company’s flagship handsets against exploitation of vulnerabilities and malware attacks for quite some time.