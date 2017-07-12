July 2017 Security Patch Hits Xperia XZ And X Performance

Shortly after rolling out the July 2017 security update to the Xperia X single and dual SIM variants, Sony has now released the same patch to its Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ, bumping up the build number to 41.2.A.7.35 from 41.2.A.7.8. It remains unclear, however, what the update brings with it since Sony has yet to release the changelog for the patch. As a security update, it is possible that the patch introduces a bevy of bug fixes and improvements to the performance of the Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ. Both phones now have the latest Android security patch for the month of July. Keep in mind that you cannot revert to the previous version of software after installing the update.

Both the Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ were released in 2016: the former in June and the latter in October last year. To recall, the Xperia X Performance sports a 5-inch Triluminos IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 SoC. The phone also includes a non-removable 2,700mAh battery, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card. Its stunning camera boasts a 13-megapixel front shooter with an aperture of f/2.0 and a rear camera of 23-megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture. Meanwhile, the Xperia XZ features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD Triluminous display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4 protection and with a resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 SoC also fuels the device with an integrated CPU that includes four custom Kryo cores. The chipset also packs an Adreno 530 GPU for graphics requirements. The Xperia XZ features 3GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. While both phones originally shipped with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Sony rolled out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to both devices in April of this year.

At the moment, the July 2017 security update is available only in a few countries. If you haven’t received it via OTA yet, you can check for the update by going to the Settings menu of your phone and tapping the About Device option, under which you can see Software Updates.