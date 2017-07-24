Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Production Firm To Promote LG V30

Online collaborative production firm HitRecord founded by famous actor and director Joseph Gordon-Levitt teamed up with LG Electronics for the third year in a row, the two companies announced last week, stating that HitRecord is set to create a new marketing campaign for one of LG’s upcoming products. While the announcement doesn’t mention the actual name of the device that’s set to be promoted, the subject of HitRecord’s upcoming campaign is almost certainly going to be the LG V30, LG’s upcoming Android-powered flagship that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) already confirmed will be officially unveiled in the run-up to IFA Berlin 2017, on August 31. HitRecord already created two marketing campaigns for the LG V10 and LG V20 in the last few years, and the Seoul-based phone maker is apparently pleased with its work, having opted to hire the company once again.

As Gordon-Levitt revealed in a short video announcement of the endeavor that can be seen below, the campaign will be called “Find Your Frame” and is meant to encompass a variety of different initiatives, from a promotional video with high production values created by HitRecord to a number of challenges for consumers. This year’s project puts a large focus on cinematography and general creativity, the famous actor explained, adding that he and his team will be looking to provide the general public with some inspiring work that they hope will trigger “artistic impulses” in some people, prompting them to create something on their own. As part of the initiative, consumers will be encouraged to submit their video footage that they believe does a good job of presenting their creative process, and the best candidates will likely be awarded in some shape or form. Apart from a cinematography challenge, the project will also launch a writing challenge and a rewriting one, Gordon-Levitt said, without clarifying on the matter.

HitRecord’s collaboration with LG was originally meant to mark the beginning of a new marketing era for the Korean consumer electronics manufacturer whose promotional efforts weren’t paying off in recent years, some industry watchers previously speculated. The “Find Your Frame” campaign will likely begin in late August, presumably around the time LG officially introduces its latest high-end Android smartphone.