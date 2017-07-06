Jawbone Will Reportedly Be Shutting Down Soon

Jawbone will reportedly be shutting down soon as new details have emerged stating that the company’s CEO has already moved onto a new company called Jawbone Health Hub, of which he is the current acting CEO. While Jawbone itself hasn’t commented on the news of closing up shop for good, it’s being said that a fair amount of Jawbone’s current employees are transitioning to the new Jawbone Health Hub business from Jawbone as it’s currently known to consumers – the company that had been producing all manner of smartphone accessories including fitness trackers, Bluetooth speakers, and Bluetooth headsets for quite some time.

This might seem like a bad thing for Jawbone’s current customers who are still using its devices, but once Jawbone Health Hub is completely up and running and Jawbone is completely shut down, customers will reportedly still receive servicing for their devices from the new company, which if true, would mean that any technical support that’s needed or updates to the software that may have to be pushed out should still be in the cards, at least for now.

Jawbone Health Hub, probably as the name suggests, will have a keen focus on hardware and services that have to do primarily with health, as opposed to fitness-related wearables and other types of smartphone accessories. There was no explanation of what kinds of health-related hardware or services exactly Jawbone Health Hub might end up working on, but chances are that information will come at a later date once things have been finalized and made publicly official. Details about Jawbone going out of business may not come as much of a shock to many consumers as Jawbone has been dealing with financial issues for quite some time. Rumors of a company selloff have been floating around since early last year, with Jawbone dismissing any claims of a selloff as recent as last August. Matters weren’t helped much for Jawbone when complaints from customers starting coming in earlier this year in March that Jawbone had stopped supporting purchased products, though today’s report seems to add some credence to Jawbone’s claim that support for devices will continue. As of now Jawbone is said to be in liquidation proceedings, and although no details were given about the proceedings and what they entail, engaging in them is certainly not a good thing, and it seems Jawbone may finally be going out of business.