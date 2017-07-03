Jackie Chan Edition Xiaomi Mi 6 Includes His Autograph

Jackie Chan is one of the most iconic actors in China’s history, and he has now partnered up with one of the most iconic mobile phone makers in China’s history to sell a special version of its latest flagship that features his autograph on the device’s box, though there is no word on any other differences from the normal Xiaomi Mi 6. A few photos were posted up on Chinese microblogging site Weibo to commemorate the release of the device. The photos featured Jackie Chan and his entire reunited stunt team, put together 40 years ago, as well as the device’s box. The shots of the iconic actor and his crew were also taken on a Xiaomi Mi 6 unit.

There was no peek inside the box, however, which means that the phone itself is a mystery. It could very well be a standard Mi 6 in a special box, it may just have Jackie Chan’s autograph on the back of the casing, or it could be a fully themed device with a UI built around Jackie Chan’s image, not unlike the commemorative Hatsune Miku version of Sony’s Xperia A. The specialty phone is available for purchase at 3,199 Yuan, just a bit more expensive than the normal model, and can also be won. In order to do that, one must make a comment on the Weibo post revealing the phone. Other criteria, such as post content and contestant eligibility, are not revealed on the page.

The Xiaomi Mi 6, as a reminder, is Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone, and is made to compete with the latest and greatest from other OEMs, such as Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and HTC’s U11. The Mi 6 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, along with between 4GB and 6GB of RAM. Internal storage runs between 32GB and 128GB. The display is a 5.1-inch panel set to 1080p resolution, which works out to a fairly VR-friendly 432 PPI. The front of the phone hosts an8-megapixel camera, while the back of the device features dual 12-megapixel units. Under that back, you’ll find a 3,350mAh battery. The higher-end version featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is the only one available with Jackie Chan’s signature included.