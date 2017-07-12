Industry Sources: Galaxy Note 8 To Launch On August 23

According to a newly-surfaced report, the Galaxy Note 8 will launch on August 23, not August 26 as it was suggested recently. This report comes from a South Korea-based publication, The Bell, and the source is quoting industry sources. The source also mentions that the Galaxy Note 8 will be announced in New York on said date, and it is also said that this is the latest change that Samsung decided to make in its schedule in order to launch the device as soon as possible.

Now, yesterday’s report claimed that the Galaxy S8 sales slowed down, and mentioned that as one of the main reasons behind an earlier launch for the Galaxy Note 8. That report suggested that Samsung is planning to move up the launch date of the Galaxy Note 8, and a report that surfaced today more or less confirms that, though this is still not official info. Samsung will probably confirm an official launch date for the event in the near future if the provided info is accurate, however, so we’ll have more details to share. Now, the Galaxy Note 8 will be made out of metal and glass, it will sport a dual camera setup on the back, if rumors are accurate, and it will be slightly larger than the Galaxy S8 Plus. The Galaxy Note 8 will retain an 18.5:9 aspect ratio which Samsung used on the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, the company’s so-called Infinity display.

The Galaxy Note 8 will probably ship with a slightly different shape compared to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, and the phone will sport Samsung’s S Pen stylus as well. The device is expected to ship with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, and it will probably pack in 6GB of RAM. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC will fuel the Galaxy Note 8 in some regions, while the Exynos 8895 will be in charge of doing that in other parts of the world. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 8, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Samsung’s custom UI. That’s pretty much all the info that we have thus far, the phone did leak a couple of times thus far, though those leaks differentiate one from the other quite a bit, even though they all follow the same design language of the Galaxy S8 and its ‘Plus’ sibling.