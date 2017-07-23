Image Of An Official LG V30 Protective Case Leaks Online

A real-life image depicting what’s said to be the official protective case for the LG V30 leaked online on Sunday, indicating that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is looking to change its product design strategy with the official case lineup for its upcoming Android flagship. Unlike the majority of the company’s previously released cases, this particular one doesn’t feature the name of the model it’s meant to protect on its back and instead comes with LG’s regular branding. The image that can be seen above shows a glossy accessory that suggests the LG V30 will sport a dual camera setup and a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit, as well as a conventional fingerprint reader and a heart rate monitor, all of which are apparently set to be present on its back panel.

Given the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, it seems that the LG V30 won’t feature a physical Home button that could double as such a sensor and thus be somewhat visually similar to the LG G6 that the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer released earlier this year at the latest iteration of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. According to previous reports, the LG V30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s latest premium system-on-chip (SoC) build on a 10nm process node that’s significantly more energy-efficient than the Snapdragon 821 found in the LG G6. The handset is also expected to ship with at least 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory, though its exact hardware specifications will likely vary depending on the market. Previous rumors also indicated that the LG V30 won’t feature a secondary display panel found on its predecessor and will ship with an IP68-certified body resistant to both dust particles and water.

The Korean OEM recently confirmed that the LG V30 will be officially announced in the run-up to this year’s edition of IFA Berlin, with the company scheduling its launch event for August 31. No firm details on the pricing and availability of the handset have yet been leaked, though the smartphone is widely believed to be hitting the market by early fall.