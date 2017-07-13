IFTTT Debuts Uber Channel, Supports Triggers But Not Actions

The IFTTT online service recently introduced a dedicated channel for Uber, though the platform currently only supports Triggers and isn’t compatible with Actions related to the ride-hailing service. The current state of affairs means that one still cannot use IFTTT to directly interact with Uber in the context of requesting or canceling rides in an automated manner based on specific Triggers, though rides and most data you receive from Uber can now serve as Triggers for other Actions. While still relatively limited in terms of general IFTTT capabilities, the newly launched channel offers a broad range of possibilities and allows you to create automated Actions based not just on the status of your ride, but also on its exact location and some other factors.

The functionality allows you to program everything from having your lights automatically turned on when your ride from work is marked as being completed to emailing any address once your ride starts, or create backups of specific trips in Google Sheets. Coupled with the aforementioned location factor, the feature opens up a wide variety of possible Trigger combinations that can result in automatic Actions which are already supported by IFTTT. One rather specific possibility mentioned on the official page of the Uber IFTTT channel is putting your lights on a color loop when you start riding home from work, which allows you notify other residents of your household about your general whereabouts in a unique manner.

IFTTT — short for “If This Then That” — has been around for almost six years now, with its scope continuing to expand at an increasing pace. The service gained popularity relatively quickly due to its simple nature relying on the so-called “applets,” conditional statements that consist of a Trigger and an Action. The platform operates on the first-order logic principle, meaning it’s even accessible to people who are only familiar with programming on a rather basic level. The latest stable release of IFTTT for Android devices was introduced in mid-May, with the service itself still being compatible with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and newer versions of Google’s operating system. The platform will likely expand the scope of its capabilities in the coming months, though it remains to be seen whether it will eventually be able to support Uber-related Actions and not just Triggers.