IDC: Android Captures 85% Of Smartphone Market In Q1 2017

The latest set of figures from IDC shows that Android held 85 percent of the smartphone market in Q1 2017. Android has been in the first place for a number of years now, with its market share consistently hovering between 80 and 90 percent, while Apple’s iOS has been in the distant second place during the same period, boasting a share of between 10 and 20 percent. As for Windows Phone, Blackberry 10, and other operating systems, their market share has seen a consistent decline to the point where they are barely relevant for this type of statistics, IDC found.

According to IDC, Android managed to capture 85 percent of the market in Q1 of this year, up from 81.4 percent in the previous quarter. Looking into more detail, the average selling price of Android devices was $220 during the quarter, though IDC expects this to fall further over the course of the next few years, with the figure hitting a new low of $198 by 2021. Regarding iPhone sales, iOS held 14.7 percent of the market in Q1 2017, down from 18.2 percent in the previous quarter. Now, although IDC doesn’t expect a huge increase in shipments this year, it does expect the company to hit 240 million shipments in 2018, with sales picking up near the end of this year thanks to the launch of a number of new iPhone models. As for the remaining operating systems, Windows Phone is the only other one to be singled out by IDC, though it only managed to capture 0.1 percent of the market, which is the same figure the “Others” category captured during the quarter. Considering the consistent decline in Windows Phone sales, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the operating system included in the “Others” category by the end of the year.

With iPhone sales expected to increase significantly next year, it’s likely that Android market share may experience a temporary drop. Nonetheless, the fact that sales of Windows Phone devices are consistently dropping suggests that it’s increasingly unlikely that the platform will see a resurgence in the coming years, meaning that the global smartphone market will continue being an exclusive race between Android and iOS. For now, though, the focus of industry watchers will be on Apple’s next-generation iPhone series and Android’s ability to stand its ground in the saturated smartphone market over the coming years.