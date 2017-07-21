Hulu’s Live TV Finally Launches on Amazon Fire TV

Hulu recently launched its Live TV service across the country, and that was launched in conjunction with its redesigned app, which looks incredible. The app was available on iOS and Android only at the time, but now, Hulu has launched the redesigned app on the Amazon Fire TV platform. This includes the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV set-top box. The redesigned app is pretty stunning, not to mention it’s pretty easy to navigate – even on the big screen.

Hulu’s Live TV isn’t much different from the other options out there. Although it is worth pointing out that Hulu likely has a much larger “on demand” library than DIRECTV NOW, PlayStation VUE or Sling TV. And that’s largely because Hulu was already streaming a number of shows, so they were just added to the Live TV package. For $40/month, you’ll get a number of live TV channels through Hulu. Some of the highlights include ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, USA, CNN and many more. You’ll want to check Hulu’s website to see which ones you get in your area, especially for ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as they are all different in different areas. Hulu’s Live TV allows you to watch anywhere, and it also has DVR service, which you can upgrade to unlimited for another monthly fee. You can also add on premium channels like HBO and Showtime.

When it comes to streaming TV services, Hulu has always been popular, not because it streamed live TV, but because it had most TV series available to stream, and it was under $10/month. Now that it’s moved into the live TV realm of things, it could really give its competition a run for its money, since it does have many other titles already available for streaming. With Live TV for $40/month, you also get the traditional Hulu service which includes a ton of movies and TV shows as well as Hulu’s own original content. If you own a Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, you should have the updated version of Hulu already downloaded, or waiting for you in the app store.