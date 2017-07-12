Huawei’s Honor 6A Arrives In Europe, Priced At €169

The Honor 6A is now making its way to the European market, specifically to Germany where the smartphone is currently available via online retailer Notebooksbillinger for the price of €169 including VAT, or the equivalent of $194. The device was originally introduced in China back in May in a total of four color options including Gold, Silver, Pink, and Blue, however, the aforementioned retailer offers the Honor 6A only with a Gold and Silver finish.

As far as specifications go, the Honor 6A is equipped with a 5-inch IPS display featuring a resolution of 1280 x 720, and should conceal the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 system-on-chip (SoC) housing eight ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores and the Adreno 505 graphics chip. The CPU works alongside 2GB of RAM and users will have access to 16GB of onboard memory expandable by up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The back panel accommodates a 13-megapixel camera coupled with an LED flash, but unlike the variant launched in China, the device shown in pictures on the German retailer’s website appears to lack a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, the smartphone’s spec sheet shared by the retailer mentions a MediaTek system-on-chip as well as the “MSM8937” chipset, which is the model number employed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430. In addition to that, while the Snapdragon 430 CPU generally has an operating frequency of up to 1.4GHz, the aforementioned spec sheet mentions a maximum clock rate of 1.2GHZ per core. Having said that, there seems to be some confusion surrounding the device in Europe, and whether it actually differs from the variant launched in China remains to be seen.

The Honor 6A should run Android 7.0 Nougat covered by the company’s proprietary Emotion UI skin, draw energy from a 3,020mAh non-removable battery, and weigh 143 grams while measuring 143.7 x 70.95 x 8.2mm in size. In China, the smartphone has been released in two main variants featuring 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage and 3GB of RAM and double the amount of internal memory, however, the latter variant has yet to be made available in Europe and it’s currently unclear if it will eventually be launched outside the company’s homeland.