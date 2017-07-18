Huawei Unveils Band 2 & Band 2 Pro Fitness Wearables

Huawei just revealed two new fitness wearables, the Huawei Band 2 and Band 2 Pro. Both devices sport identical designs and shouldn’t be confused with the Huawei Watch 2 which sports a more traditional watch look. In terms of internals, the Band 2 Pro packs additional features including GPS and providing users with insights regarding their activities. The Band 2 Pro also comes with a Sports Coach feature and Huawei TruSleep, allowing users to track their sleep patterns. It is also able to measure VO2 Max, i.e. the maximum rate at which the body can consume oxygen, transfer it to muscles, and use it as a source of energy. According to Huawei, the band measures VO2 Max with a 95 percent accuracy.

The Band 2 and Band 2 Pro both pack a PMOLED display panel whose size has yet to be clarified by the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The TPU strap for the bands is 216.02mm in length, and Huawei has rated the two wearables as being able to withstand water pressures of up to 5 ATM, allowing users to use the wearables at approximately up to 50 meters (165 feet) under water. In addition, the bands can be paired with smartphones running on Android 4.4 KitKat and later versions of the mobile operating system. Apple devices running iOS 8.0 and later are also supported by the two devices whose sensors include a 3-axis accelerometer, detached PPG cardiotachometer, and an infrared Wear sensor. Keeping the lights on is a small 100mAh battery that Huawei says can last up to 21 days on a single charge, thought the Band 2 Pro will only last around 3.5 hours with the GPS turned on. On top of that, it supports fast charging, allowing the battery to be fully charged within 1.5 hours.

Also included in both bands is a Breathing Coach feature, providing users with instructions on how to breathe to relax their bodies. Neither wearable comes with support for NFC and both will be available in three colors, namely Black, Blue, and Red. Huawei has yet to clarify on when and where will the two devices become available and how much they will cost, though the OEM will likely provide more details on the products in the coming weeks.