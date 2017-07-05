Huawei Mate 10 May Boast Bezel-Less Design, AR Features

The Huawei Mate 10 may feature a bezel-less design, augmented reality (AR) capabilities, and a number of other features that will differentiate the handset from its predecessor, according to recent reports from China. The Shenzhen-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has been developing the successor to the Huawei Mate 9 for a while now and is allegedly planning to launch the device in October. A number of industry watchers are speculating that the phablet may be equipped with the Full Active display panel, a new module announced by Japan Display Inc. (JDI) several weeks ago which was previously rumored to appear on one of Sony’s upcoming Xperia flagships. The panel in question has a 6-inch diagonal and supports a resolution of 1,080 by 2,160 pixels, meaning that it’s aspect ratio amounts to 18:9, i.e. 2:1. This is the same screen format featured on the Full Vision display of the LG G6 that makes the overall shape of the smartphone noticeably taller to that of most other contemporary devices.

Another key characteristic of JDI’s latest screen module is the fact that it was designed to be used on almost bezel-free smartphones and should work well when coming into contact with wet fingers thanks to the company’s proprietary Pixel Eyes technology. Industry insiders also said that the Mate 10 is set to be powered by Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC), a new flagship chipset manufactured on the 10nm process node which has been the subject of numerous rumors in recent times but has yet to be officially announced by the Chinese tech giant. The Mate 10 is also rumored to feature an iris scanner, dual camera setup, and 6GB of RAM at a minimum, though its premium variant will likely offer 8GB. Insiders were light on details regarding the phone’s AR features, though some kind of 3D-sensing solution is said to be part of the final product.

If Huawei is looking to release the Mate 10 by October, the OEM will likely prefer to unveil the device at the latest iteration of IFA Berlin that’s scheduled to start on September 1, so more details on the handset and the company’s other hardware ambitions should follow shortly.