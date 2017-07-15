Huawei H1711 Smartphone Certified By FCC Ahead Of US Release

Two variants of a Huawei-made smartphone bearing the model numbers H1711 and H1711z were certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this week, with the agency publishing their testing documentation on Thursday. The models are essentially the same, save for the fact that the H1711z doesn’t seem to support Wi-Fi calling (VoWiFi) and Voice over LTE (VoLTE).

While relatively vague in terms of hardware details, the documents published by the FCC do reveal that both the H1711 and H1711z are powered by a battery with a minimal capacity of 3,900mAh and typical capacity of 4,000mAh. Coupled with the fact that the devices are clearly described as smartphones, the H1711 model number seems to belong to a phablet. The Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is expected to announce the Mate 10 in late 2017, though the model numbers of its predecessors suggest that the H1711 isn’t related to that particular product lineup. The Huawei Y7 and Y7 Prime (Enjoy 7 Plus) are much more likely candidates for the aforementioned model numbers as both were unveiled by the company in the last few months and the latter already debuted in some markets, with the OEM already confirming that the handsets feature 4,000mAh batteries.

Both of the certified devices support GSM, UMTS, and LTE frequency bands, indicating that they’re either unlocked models or intended to be carried by AT&T or T-Mobile, as Verizon Wireless and Sprint rely exclusively on CDMA networks. The newly published testing documentation also mentions that the handsets are equipped with a microSD card slot, without clarifying on how much external storage they support. Finally, while OEMs usually request a six-month confidentiality period when submitting their smartphones, tablets, and other devices with wireless connectivity capabilities to the FCC for certification, Huawei asked for less than two months of discretion from the agency, having originally submitted its application on June 7 and telling the FCC that all related documentation can be made public on July 30. This somewhat uncommon request indicates that the Shenzhen, China-based consumer electronics manufacturer is planning to launch the H1711 and H1711z in the near future, and with both models being submitted to the FCC, their stateside release seems like a probable scenario.