HTC U11 Update To Bring sRGB Support And More

An upcoming update for HTC’s latest flagship is set to bring a number of new features to the device. HTC has aimed to impress this year with the release of the HTC U11 and, so far, it appears the company has been successful, with the flagship leading to a significant jump in revenues for the company recently. Now, although the device is a flagship, there are a number of features that were missing from the device when launched, but a future update is set to change this.

The new update is set to introduce the ability to shoot 1080p video at 60 frames-per-second, at least according to an HTC insider. Until now, users could only shoot at 30 frames-per-second so the introduction of the higher frame rate is sure to be more than welcome, especially considering the feature is considered basic on the majority of flagships. This isn’t the only change coming to the device, though, with support for the sRGB color standard expected to also be included. Currently, display tweaks are limited to modifying the display temperature, but other than this options are limited. With the arrival of the update, it’s possible that a new toggle will be included in the display menu or within developer options which will allow the display to adapt to the sRGB color standard, without the need to manually adjust display temperature. Now, it’s fair to say that the majority of users will not be bothered about this second feature, but the introduction of sRGB support is sure to please the most enthusiastic users at the very least.

It’s currently unknown when this update will hit devices, but the update has reportedly been sent out to HTC software testers, signaling that it should be available within the coming months. Once updated, it will improve upon HTC’s already impressive camera. For those unaware, DxOMark awarded HTC’s U11 a score of 90, the highest score received by a smartphone ever, which also meant that the device knocked Google’s Pixel lineup out of the top spot. While the update itself is still a ways away, it’s certainly good to see the company doing its best to improve its flagship model, even if it is months after launch.