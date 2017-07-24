HTC U11 Sapphire Blue Now Available For Pre-Orders In India

The HTC U11 Sapphire Blue is now available for pre-orders in India and will start shipping to customers after July 30, the Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) announced. The smartphone happens to be a more premium version of the U11 lineup as it packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage instead of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is available in a number of other markets. It is priced at Rs. 51,990 ($807) and can be pre-ordered from HTC India’s official online store. Two other color variants are already available for purchase in the South Asian country, though the Brilliant Black model is currently out of stock.

HTC launched the U11 a few months back, introducing it as its main 2017 flagship with high-end specs. This includes a 5.5-inch QHD display protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 and IP67 certification that guarantees dust and water-resistance. The HTC U11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) equipped with the Adreno 540 GPU. One of the main features of the HTC U11 happens to be its camera setup that currently holds the highest score in terms of camera performance on DxOmark. The UltraPixel3 camera is a 12-megapixel sensor assisted by HDR Boost, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a BSI sensor, and UltraSpeed dual-pixel PDAF for fast focusing. Meanwhile, selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel camera module located on the front of the device.

Keeping the lights on is a 3,000mAh non-removable battery that comes with support for Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 technology. The HTC U11 is charged via its USB Type-C port, which happens to be the only port present on the handset. HTC also boasts support for Edge Sense, a new feature that allows users to squeeze the sides of the phone to perform certain functions. In terms of software, the HTC U11 comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat running out of the box, enhanced with the OEM’s proprietary mobile software suite. Connectivity options of the device include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC support for contactless payments. A fingerprint scanner has also been embedded into the home button housed by the HTC U11’s bottom bezel.