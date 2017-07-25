HTC Debuts 2017 Summer Sale, New U11 Model Up For Pre-Orders

HTC has officially announced its summer deals, including deep discounts on flagship smartphones, and they’re all live as of today. Many of the deals on offer are exclusive to the United States, including the biggest one, which is a pre-order on an unlocked HTC U11 with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM for only $729. The HTC U Ultra, on the other hand, will be featured at a price point of $499, a discount of $250 off of its usual price. HTC’s 2016 flagship, the HTC 10, is going to get a $300 discount, putting it down to $399. The UA Healthbox, a health monitoring solution made in concert with Under Armour, rounds out the list by being $180 off, currently going for only $219. HTC’s press release mentioned that there may be other deals, so make sure to check out the company’s website later today to see if anything new is up.

The HTC U11 is arguably the main focus of this sale, and it’s not hard to see why. The flagship device is the very first to pack squeezable controls that HTC refers to as the Edge Sense technology. On top of that, it boasts a camera that scored 90 points in DxOMark, along with the powerhouse that is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC), and between 4GB and 6GB of RAM, depending on which version you buy. It is worth noting that the version of the phone with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM costs $649 unlocked; this means that the storage and RAM boost for the next version up is costing you only $80.

The HTC U Ultra is focused more on the user experience than raw specs, though its hardware is still quite respectable. During the sale, your $499 will get you a device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The lack of Edge Sense controls and a weaker processor make the more expensive HTC U11 the more appealing option, but those looking for a more basic experience in an appealing package will find it here at a lower price. The HTC 10, on the other hand, packs in specs to rival the Samsung Galaxy S7, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM.