Honor Note 9 Phablet Leaks With No Side Bezels, Coming Soon?

A new image has just leaked, and according to the source, this is the upcoming Honor Note 9 handset. This smartphone actually surfaced way back in March, and we haven’t heard much about it since then. In any case, if you take a look at the newly-leaked image, you will notice how thin the Honor Note 9’s bezels are, presuming this info is accurate, of course. Bezels are basically non-existent on the phone’s sides, and it seems like a 2.5D curved glass is applied on top of the device’s display.

Interestingly enough, bezels are not that thick above and below its display either, and the company’s branding is placed below the display. On the right side of this handset, you will notice a volume up, volume down and power / lock keys, and it’s also easy to notice that the phone’s frame is made out of metal. Now, the device’s back side did not leak since March, and if the previously leaked image is anything to go by, then this handset will ship with a dual camera setup, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Its back side will resemble the Honor 8 Pro, if the leaked image is legit. The Honor Note 9 is actually expected to ship with a rather large display, its predecessor sported a 6.6-inch panel, so the Honor Note 9 will almost certainly ship with a display which is larger than 6 inches as well. The Honor Note 8 was announced way back in August last year, so the Honor Note 9 will probably land next month, though it’s possible Honor might introduce it by the end of July, or even during IFA in Berlin in September.

As far as specs are concerned, this handset will almost certainly be fueled by the Kirin 960, which is Huawei’s most powerful processor at the moment, and it is already fueling the Huawei Mate 9, Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus and the Honor 9. The Honor Note 9 will ship with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and chances are we’ll get more than one storage variant of this handset. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, and Huawei’s Emotion UI skin will be applied on top of it.

